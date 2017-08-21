Rain Chances Looking Good Tuesday Night

Today will be very warm with highs in the mid 90s. A cold front will work its way into Texoma this evening bringing a fair chance of showers and thunderstorms which will linger into the overnight hours. In the wake of the cold front, we expect mild temperatures beginning tomorrow when highs may be only in the mid 80s. There are some huge question marks in the weekend forecast. As of this morning, forecast models are hinting at a tropical disturbance affecting south Texas. if this happens, rain chances will be slim to none in north Texas.

John Cameron, First Alert 6 Meteorologist