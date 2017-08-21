Rain Chances Return

A strong cold front arrives Tuesday, bringing good chances for rain and storms especially by night. Temperatures will be hot ahead of the front, but should cool down behind the front by Wednesday. Rain chances will linger into Wednesday, but for now, we'll take em out for the end of the week and next weekend. We'll need to keep an eye on the tropics with indications that a tropical storm could form late in the week, possibly moving into Texas with heavy rain by the weekend.

Ken Johnson, First Alert 6 Chief Meteorologist