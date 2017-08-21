Race heats up for City of WF seats

The race for councilor-at-large for the City of Wichita Falls is heating up. Penny Miller announced earlier this month that she was running for the positions.

Monday, Newschannel 6 learned Brendan Bell, Charles E. Barr and Bobby Whiteley will also be running for the seat. Current Councilor At Large is Michael Smith. Smith has reached his term limit and cannot run for another two years.

District 2 Councilor, Deandra Chenault, will also run for re-election.

To date, Chenault and District 1 Councilor, Eric West, are running to keep their seats. We have learned that Mitesh Desai will run for the District 5 seat that is currently held by Romeo Montez III. As of Monday afternoon, Montez has not filed for his seat.

Monday, August 21, was the last day to file for Districts 1 or 2 and the Councilor at Large positions.

The last day to file for the District 5 race is on September 6.

District 3 Councilor and Pro-Tem, Brian Hooker, and District 4 Councilor, Jesse Brown, are not up for re-election. Election Day is Tuesday, November 7.

