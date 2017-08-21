Bike shop to host maintenance seminar tonight

The Hotter'N Hell Hundred kicks off this weekend in Wichita Falls. One local business is hosting an event to help prepare riders if the need to change a tire during the race.

The Free Tire Changing Clinic & Basic Bike Maintenance Seminar is being held this evening at Endurance House on the corner of Taft Blvd. and Southwest Parkway.

It will begin at 7:00 p.m. and riders at all skill and fitness levels are invited to come. To reserve a spot or get more information, you can call the store at (940) 234-7946.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved

