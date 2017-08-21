Hundreds watch solar eclipse at MSU

Today millions of people across the country got to see the sky like they have never seen it before. The Great American Eclipse has been talked about for months and Monday people throughout the Texoma community gathered at Midwestern State University to take part in this rare cosmic event.

“I'm excited for it to get dark,” said Ben Greshman a 4th grader from Austin, TX.

Excitement and wonders filled the hearts and minds of the hundreds who gathered in Sunwatcher Plaza to view the great solar eclipse. Solar glasses were available for people during the watch party giving everyone the chance to take in one of nature's most wondrous spectacles.

Though the event took place on the MSU campus, people all throughout the community took part. Even MSU President, Dr. Shipley made her way out for the awe-inspiring sight.

“Without our physics club to thank, we might not be here. They had the idea of getting the whole campus out to watch this and provide us information about it so it's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” said Shipley.

Texoma was not in the path of totality, but people still enjoyed getting to view the three-hour event with friends and family.

The next Great Total Solar Eclipse crossing through America is scheduled for 2024. The path of totality will actually make its way through Texas, so you have seven years to prepare and save your glasses.

