Square dance club hosts hoedown for eclipse

While many Texomans were watching the eclipse outdoors with their special glasses or homemade devices others put on their dancing shoes. The Swinging Stars Square Dance Club members did what they love to celebrate this historic day.

Carbondale, Illinois had the distinction of being in the dark the longest at two minutes and forty seconds.

Wichita Falls will also be in the path of totality during the next solar eclipse in 2024. That eclipse will not be coast to coast. It will hit the U.S. in south Texas and move up the country to Maine.

