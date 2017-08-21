Businesses take advantage of eclipse hype

Some local businesses took advantage of the eclipse hype on Monday. Frank and Joe's celebrated the historic event with a festive 'solar eclipse lemonade' drink.

The drink starts out light and when you shake it up it turns dark.

"I wanted to start it just for today in honor of today with the solar eclipse. But it's such a healthy drink even if we did it with water and things like that. People have been asking for black charcoal lattes. So it's been something we've been looking at and can hopefully continue on it," Owner, Jessica Edwards said.

Even though the eclipse is over you can still order a 'solar eclipse lemonade' until close of business Monday. Edwards did tell our crews there was a possibility of keeping the drink for longer.

