One injured in wreck on Old Iowa Park Road

One person was injured in a crash in Wichita Falls Monday.

Police say a woman was going to turn into a gas station westbound on Old Iowa Park Road and North Beverley.

Officials say she apparently turned in front of a motorcycle traveling eastbound and they collided.

Both people were transported to the hospital, the woman for precautionary measures, the motorcyclist for a broken leg.

The investigation was wrapped up and the crash appeared to be accidental.

