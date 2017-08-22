Backdoor Theatre presents 'Sexy Laundry'

The Backdoor Theatre has debuted a new play that is sure to bring the laughs. Sexy Laundry is a play about a marriage on the decline and how a 'Dummies' book will hope to rekindle the romance.

The show dates are August 24 through 26, August 31 and September 1 and 2. Dinners will begin at 6:30 p.m. and the curtain opens at 7:30 p.m. each night.Tickets range from $17 to $35.

