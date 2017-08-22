Accident impacts traffic on 6th and Austin

Another accident near 6th and Austin in downtown Wichita Falls stopped traffic briefly on Tuesday afternoon. Around 1:20 p.m. Wichita Falls Police were dispatched to the area for an accident.

Officers on the scene told our crews one vehicle was coming off the 6th Street ramp and another was already traveling down 6th Street when the collision occurred.

At this point, police said they are not sure which vehicle attempted to merge into another lane, striking the other, but an investigation is ongoing.

Traffic was down to two lanes immediately following the crash. Officers did close off the entire area for about 40 minutes before opening it back up to normal traffic.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved

