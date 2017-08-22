WFPD: Can you ID Food Barn robbery suspects?

Wichita Falls Police are asking for the public's help to find two suspects involved in an armed robbery of a local business.

In a post to the department's Facebook page on Tuesday, WFPD said the robbery occurred on July 27, 2017, around 10:45 p.m. at the Food Barn on Sheppard Access Road.

The two unknown suspects robbed the store at gunpoint. If you recognize these people you are being asked to call Detective McPherson at (940) 761-7762 or Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.

You never have to give your name and if your tip helps lead to an arrest it could earn you a cash reward.

