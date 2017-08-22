Extended Break from Typical August Heat

We can't rule out some hit and miss showers returning to north Texas by midday. We'll feel the benefit of an overnight cool front with temperatures limited to the mid 80s this afternoon. Yesterday's high was in the mid 90s. The local weather headline is an extended break from typical summer heat with highs in the upper 80s into the weekend.

The weather headline for Texas concerns the development of what may become Tropical Storm Harvey over the Gulf of Mexico which could bring significant flooding to south and east Texas this weekend. We did add a slight chance of rain to Saturdays forecast.

John Cameron, First Alert 6 Meteorologist