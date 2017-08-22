Rain, Storms, and Cooler Weather

A cold front brings wide spread rain and storms to the area tonight into at least the first part of the day Wednesday. Some of the rain could comedown hard at times. At least some rain chances will linger into Thursday and Friday, possibly into Saturday. The verdict is not out yet on the forecast for the Hotter'N Hell. We'll keep an eye on rain chances. Temperatures will be cooler for the rest of this week with most highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s and lower 70s.

Tropical Storm Harvey will develop in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico later this week as it moves toward the Texas coastline. The system will bring lots of heavy rain to south Texas with wide spread flooding likely. We'll keep an eye on it for ya.

Ken Johnson, First Alert 6 Chief Meteorologist