Scaling fences to avoid police leads to arrest

A Wichita Falls man is behind bars for Evading Arrest Detention following an incident Monday afternoon. Around 5:49 p.m. officers with the WFPD were flagged down at the intersection of York and McNiel.

Police were told that shortly before, a silver four door car pulled up into the Saint James cul de sac and parked. The two people inside, a black man and white woman, got out of the vehicle and took off running through the neighborhood.

Officers spoke to a homeowner on Saint James who said the suspects ran up her driveway after getting out of the vehicle and attempted to climb over the 6-foot privacy fence surrounding her backyard.

The homeowner attempted to confront the pair before they continued over a fence into the backyard of a home in the 2800 block of Cromwell.

Officers surrounded the area. One officer saw the black man, later identified as Shaycarius Bradford, 20, come out of the back door of the residence on Cromwell. Bradford began to climb the fence where an officer was waiting on the other side.

Once Bradford was halfway over the fence he saw the officer who told him to jump down and be taken into custody.

Instead, officers said Bradford jumped off the fence back into the yard on Cromwell and ran back inside the home. Officers were later able to get all the subjects out of the home and arrest Bradford who had a warrant out for his arrest.

He was booked into the Wichita County Jail for Bond Forfeiture - Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member and Evading Arrest Detention.

