Free Fall Concert Series begins in September

The Wichita Falls Parks and Recreation department is excited to kick off the 2017 Fall Concert Series.

The first free concert will take place on Tuesday, September 5 from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Romeo Whiskey will take the stage at the Wichita Falls Sports Complex at 1702 Sheppard Access Road.

Romeo Whiskey is a Wichita Falls based power blues trio. Our very own First Alert Meteorologist John Cameron alongside Jim Maertz and Erica Mundt make up Romeo Whiskey.

The Parks and Recreation Fall Concert Series features musical acts with a variety of genres. Concert goers should join the fun with family and friends and do not forget the lawn chairs and blankets. Concessions will be available at this event.

For more information, you can call the Recreation Division at (940) 761-7490.

