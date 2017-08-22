Special Olympics TX athletes to compete in HHH

The Hotter'N Hell Hundred kicks off this weekend in Wichita Falls. Newschannel 6 has learned that eight Special Olympics Texas athletes from Wichita Falls will ride in various races, including the Criterium course with professional riders.

Six will compete in various events on Saturday, including the 10K race and 25-mile ride. All eight will race with professional riders in the Criterium course on Sunday.

The competitors range in age from 12 to 47 years old. The SOTX riders have been a familiar face in the Criterium course since 2010.

"The majority of our athletes have been riding at least 10 miles each week in preparation for this event," said Mike Strickland, SOTX area director in a press release. "To be able to be a part of this historic cycling event is an amazing experience for our athletes."

After the HHH activities, the SOTX athletes will be awarded medals or ribbons based on the result of their performance.

By competing in the 5Km Time Trial, 10K Time Trial and 10K Road Race at the Hotter'N Hell Hundred, SOTX riders will be eligible to participate in non-profit organization's 2018 statewide cycling competition, which is annually held in Arlington during Memorial Day weekend.

Newschannel 6 wants to wish them all good luck!

