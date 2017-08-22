TX Business Women talk Lake Wichita Project

The Texas Business Women program had a meeting Tuesday with Steve Garner, Chairman of the Lake Wichita Revitalization Committee, speaking.

Garner talked to the group about future plans for Lake Wichita and the importance of the project to get the lake back to where it used to be. Plans are to deepen the lake to around 15 feet near the spillway and deepen the rest of the lake to around 8 feet.

Women at the lunch were also given more details on how the lake would be dredged and details on other projects around the lake. President Elect of the Texas Business Women program, Jennifer Blackwell, said members of the group welcome speakers so they can hear what's going on in the community they serve.

"A lot of women entrepreneurs when they're new or younger, it's a little bit hard for them to find information or how do I get started with a new business. This group tries to encourage, support, and share our knowledge with others so that we can have more women entrepreneurs in our community," said Blackwell.

The Texas Business Women meet the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of every month at Jason's Deli. Their next meeting is September 12th.

