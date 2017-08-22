HHH volunteers help fill rider pickup packets

Thousands of riders are heading to Wichita Falls for this weekend's Hotter'n Hell Hundred, but it's not able to happen without the dedicated work from the volunteers that help with prep work to ensure the ride goes smoothly and won't hit any bumps in the road.

"We stuff about 12,000 ride packets to give to the riders. All the coupons, maps, everything that they could use for the ride. We set up an assembly line you can see. We've tweaked this over the years," said Cayce Wendeborn, Pickup Packet Chairmen for the HHH Bike Ride.

Pat Elam is one of the handful of volunteers assembling the 12,000 HHH pickup packets. For more than 20 years, Elam has driven two hours from DeSoto, Texas to help with volunteer efforts.

"You have to pay attention and fall in line with what everyone else is doing," said Elam.

Volunteer Ronnie Baker says the clean up effort is the biggest part. Baker and another volunteer are breaking open thousands of boxes that were once full of the items being stuffed into the pickup packets. Baker's been volunteering for HHH for the last four years. He said he's always been happy to help, even if it means breaking down boxes.

"To get involved with the community for a change. This is my hometown, and it feels good to help," said Baker.

Wendeborn said that goal was to have all the pickup packets finished and ready by Wednesday.

"Usually it takes us all week so if we do it, it'll be a record," said Wendeborn.

