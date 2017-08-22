U.S. Senator John Cornyn visits SAFB

Forecasters said the storm will approach the Texas coast on Friday, bringing with it drenching rain, flooding, storm surge of 4 to 6 feet and hurricane-force winds.
Enjoy Disney on Netflix while you can. Several classics are coming to the streaming service in September.
Thousands of riders are heading to Wichita Falls for this weekend's Hotter'n Hell Hundred, but it's not able to happen without the dedicated work from the volunteers.
An early morning camper fire is under investigation after becoming engulfed in flames and causing traffic to shut down briefly on Highway 287.
