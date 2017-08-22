U.S. Senator John Cornyn visits SAFB - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

U.S. Senator John Cornyn visits SAFB

By Ian Klein, Reporter
Connect
U.S. Senator John Cornyn visited SAFB for the first time in three years U.S. Senator John Cornyn visited SAFB for the first time in three years
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

One of the highest ranking U.S. Senators in the nation visited Sheppard Air Force Base Tuesday afternoon.

U.S. Senator John Cornyn, toured the base and was given a military briefing about many concerns facing the Air Force.

One of those issues being pilot retention and competing with commercial airlines who can offer pilots bigger check and better hours.

The visit allowed Senator Cornyn to meet with several military leaders and discuss the growth of Sheppard Air Force Base.

Recently the Air Forces has been faced with a pilot retention issue, Senator Cornyn understands comes to competing with commercial airliners.

“The one thing that offsets that is the ability to fly world class airplanes,” said Sen. Cornyn.

Senator Cornyn also spoke out about building wind farms within a 30 mile radius of any military airfield base and believes both sides can have a peaceful co-existence.

Senator Cornyn said he appreciates everything Sheppard is doing to train airman not just for the U.S. but the NATO Alliance.

He will continue to work closely with Congressman Mac Thornberry on the National Defense Authorization Act later this fall.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ News All Rights Reserved

