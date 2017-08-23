HS volleyball, August 22nd - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

HS volleyball, August 22nd

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
Wichita Christian huddles in the 3rd set of their 5-set loss to Lawton Christian on Tuesday
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Non-District

Rider                  3
#12 Windthorst  0 
25-14, 25-13, 25-20
RID: Meredith Fisher 22 K, Lauren Dodson 11 D, 19 ast, Logan Browning 15 D
WIN: Brynlee Wolf 6 K, Tatum Veitenheimer 4 K, 9 Ast, 10 D

City View      1
Burkburnett  3
25-17, 25-18, 13-25, 25-21
BURK: Mia Cooke 21 K, 17 ast, Jada Hickman 12 K, 15 D, Kyleigh Kurszewski 24 D

Breckenridge  0
Graham          3 (16-0)
25-11, 25-8, 25-10
GRA: Jasmine Sims 16 K, 5 aces, 8 ast, 4 blk

Vernon     0
Henrietta  3
25-14, 25-20, 25-23
VER: Shykerra Fanner 7 K, 13 D

Bowie    2
Millsap  3
25-15, 26-24, 21-25, 23-25, 15-8
BOW: Aslyn Davis 6 K

Holliday            3
#5 Archer City  2 (9-5)
22-25, 18-25, 25-18, 25-20, 17-15
HOL: Brea Box 19 K, 13 blk, 5 aces, KK Parker 39 D, Lexi James 27 D, Bailey Wright 23 D
AC: Lauren Castles 21 K, Sam Clements 27 D, 4 Aces, Sierra Mooney 44 Ast

Nocona   3
Bonham  1
25-12, 20-25, 25-20, 25-22
NOC: Averee Kleinhans 18 K, Ashley Womack 6 blk

Chico     1
Petrolia  3 (14-5)
25-14, 26-28, 25-17, 25-20

#7 Benjamin  3 (11-2)
Northside      0
25-19, 25-17, 25-19

Gold-Burg  0
Alvord        3
25-14, 25-13, 25-16

Saint Jo  3
Savoy     0
25-11, 25-15, 25-20

Prairie Valley  3
Harrold           0
25-16, 25-20, 25-22

Jacksboro          3
#6 Notre Dame  0
25-18, 25-6, 25-21

Lawton Christian  3
Wichita Christian  2
10-25, 27-25, 25-6, 20-25, 15-13

Graford                    0
#1 Christ Academy  3 (9-1)
25-15, 25-18, 25-12
CA: Danielle Okeke 12 K, 3 blk, 7 Aces, Kelsey McClellan 6 K, 2 blk, 3 Aces, Morgan Brasher 6 K, Callie Hrazdil 15 D

