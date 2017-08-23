Camper catches fire on Wichita County highway

An early morning camper fire is under investigation after becoming engulfed in flames and causing traffic to shut down briefly on Highway 287.

Jolly Volunteer fire department says the camper caught fire while a family was driving north on Highway 287 just before 1 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Authorities are not sure what started the fire.

Wichita Falls and Jolly Fire Department both arrived on scene to put out the fire.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

