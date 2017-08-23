Man accused of molesting girl for 6 years

A Wichita Falls man is behind bars accused of continual sexual abuse of a girl from the time she was 14-years-old into her adult years.

On August 23, 2016, the victim contacted the Wichita Falls Police Department to report that Johnny Acosta, 38, had been molesting her for several years.

The Crimes Against Children Unit was assigned to investigate this case. Detectives made contact with the victim for a statement.

The victim provided details and information of sexual assault abuse done to her by Acosta over a period of years that she said began in March 2010, when the victim was 14-years-old and did not stop until March of 2016 when she turned 20-years-old.

Acosta was interviewed in March 2017 and has denied all the allegations against him. He was arrested on Friday, August 18, and is being held on three counts of Sexual Assault of a Child Under Age 17.

Acosta's combined bond is $75,000. As of Wednesday morning, he was still in the Wichita County Jail.

