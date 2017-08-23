Ribbon cutting set for new school in Electra

Ribbon cutting ceremony to be held this Friday for new Electra Junior Senior High School

Electra ISD will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony this Friday at the new Junior Senior High School. It will take place in the front of the building at 5:30 p.m. and the public is invited to attend.

Next Monday, 400 students will be the first to take a seat in the new classrooms. The old high school opened its doors in 1926 and the Electra ISD

Superintendent, Scott Hogue, said it was time for a change.

This new school was part of Electra ISD's nearly $12 million bond that passed in May of 2015. The building itself cost around $10 million. For a closer look at the final touches to the campus click here.

An open house is set for Tuesday, September 19, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

