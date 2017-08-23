Ribbon cutting set for new school in Electra - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Ribbon cutting set for new school in Electra

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Ribbon cutting ceremony to be held this Friday for new Electra Junior Senior High School Ribbon cutting ceremony to be held this Friday for new Electra Junior Senior High School
ELECTRA, TX (KAUZ) -

Electra ISD will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony this Friday at the new Junior Senior High School. It will take place in the front of the building at 5:30 p.m. and the public is invited to attend. 

Next Monday, 400 students will be the first to take a seat in the new classrooms. The old high school opened its doors in 1926 and the Electra ISD

Superintendent, Scott Hogue, said it was time for a change. 

This new school was part of Electra ISD's nearly $12 million bond that passed in May of 2015. The building itself cost around $10 million. For a closer look at the final touches to the campus click here.

An open house is set for Tuesday, September 19, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

