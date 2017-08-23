Trial begins for Wichita Co. woman facing 26 child abuse charges

The trial of a woman accused of multiple counts of child abuse has officially begun at the Wichita County Courthouse, and testimony is underway.

Wednesday morning, Dr. Jeremy Sautner took the stand in the Sara Woody trial. He treated one of her alleged victims in the United Regional Emergency Room.

The child said they fell and hit their face, but Dr. Sautner said the bruising to the lip and eye were not consistent with the story. The child also did not have injuries to his wrists or hands from trying to brace from a fall.

Bruising was found on their chest, older than the bruising to his face according to Dr. Sautner. Burkburnett Detective, Johnathan Zellner also took the stand. Zellner observed bruising on two of the children.

When a search warrant was executed at Woody's house in April of 2016, detectives found a 50 pound bag of rice, jugs of apple cider vinegar, tent poles, a plastic baby gate, and a 2 x 4 piece of wood. Woody pleaded not guilty to 26 counts of Injury to a Child.

During opening statements the prosecution told the jury they will see a pattern of torture, emotional and physical abuse, as well as abuse by exposure. The defense told jury members that Woody was a good mom who did nothing more than try to raise children in a good christian home.

The defense also said the children had long CPS histories, starting before Woody began looking after them. You can follow Alex Achten on twitter @Alex_KAUZ for up-to-the-minute details from the trial.

