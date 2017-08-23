One month left before 'Over the Edge' event - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

One month left before 'Over the Edge' event

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
One month left before 'Over the Edge' event
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Get ready to go over the edge at Big Blue in downtown Wichita Falls. Help raise money for the River Bend Nature Center and then rappel down 12 stories.

The first 90 individuals to raise $1,000 by September 23 will be participating in the event. The event takes place on September 23 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

    Hillary Clinton says her "skin crawled" as Donald Trump shadowed her closely on a debate stage last October.

    Forecasters said the storm will approach the Texas coast on Friday, bringing with it drenching rain, flooding, storm surge of 4 to 6 feet and, possibly, hurricane-force winds.

    The winning numbers in the $700 million Powerball lottery are 06-07-16-23-26, and the Powerball is 04. 

