One month left before 'Over the Edge' event

Get ready to go over the edge at Big Blue in downtown Wichita Falls. Help raise money for the River Bend Nature Center and then rappel down 12 stories.

The first 90 individuals to raise $1,000 by September 23 will be participating in the event. The event takes place on September 23 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved