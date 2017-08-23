Wichita Co. Charity Dove Hunt is coming up - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Wichita Co. Charity Dove Hunt is coming up

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
WICHITA COUNTY, TX (KAUZ) -

Calling all hunters, or anyone who wants to give it a try to raise money for a great cause in Wichita County. The Wichita County Charity Dove Hunt is September 8 and 9. 

It cost $100 to participate, and with the entry fee you will receive a dinner and can hunt as much as you want. There is also $500 gift card that will be given to a lucky winner. The best part is, the money helps Burkburnett's Meals on Wheels program.

