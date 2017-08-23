Wichita Co. Clerk's office to close early Friday

The Hotter'N Hell Hundred fun is set to kick off this Friday in Wichita Falls. All the festivities are going on for three days.

The HHH will impact the Wichita County Clerk's office. County Clerk, Lori Bohannon, said the office will close at 4:00 p.m. this Friday due to the HHH.

The office will reopen on Monday with regularly scheduled hours.

