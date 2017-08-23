Wichita Co. Clerk's office to close early Friday - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Wichita Co. Clerk's office to close early Friday

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Connect
(Source: KAUZ) (Source: KAUZ)
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

The Hotter'N Hell Hundred fun is set to kick off this Friday in Wichita Falls. All the festivities are going on for three days.

The HHH will impact the Wichita County Clerk's office. County Clerk, Lori Bohannon, said the office will close at 4:00 p.m. this Friday due to the HHH. 

The office will reopen on Monday with regularly scheduled hours.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved
 

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Clinton: My 'skin crawled' as Trump hovered on debate stage

    Clinton: My 'skin crawled' as Trump hovered on debate stage

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 9:06 AM EDT2017-08-23 13:06:15 GMT
    Thursday, August 24 2017 12:28 AM EDT2017-08-24 04:28:08 GMT

    Hillary Clinton says her "skin crawled" as Donald Trump shadowed her closely on a debate stage last October.

    Hillary Clinton says her "skin crawled" as Donald Trump shadowed her closely on a debate stage last October.

  • Harvey now tropical storm, creeping toward Texas coast

    Harvey now tropical storm, creeping toward Texas coast

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 9:09 AM EDT2017-08-23 13:09:43 GMT
    Thursday, August 24 2017 12:19 AM EDT2017-08-24 04:19:53 GMT

    Forecasters said the storm will approach the Texas coast on Friday, bringing with it drenching rain, flooding, storm surge of 4 to 6 feet and, possibly, hurricane-force winds.

    Forecasters said the storm will approach the Texas coast late on Friday, bringing with it drenching rain, flooding, storm surge of 4 to 6 feet and, possibly, hurricane-force winds.

  • Winning $700 million Powerball numbers announced

    Winning $700 million Powerball numbers announced

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 11:34 PM EDT2017-08-24 03:34:20 GMT

    The winning numbers in the $700 million Powerball lottery are 06-07-16-23-26, and the Powerball is 04. 

    The winning numbers in the $700 million Powerball lottery are 06-07-16-23-26, and the Powerball is 04.   

    •   
Powered by Frankly