How to plan ahead for Powerball win

Hillary Clinton says her "skin crawled" as Donald Trump shadowed her closely on a debate stage last October.
Forecasters said the storm will approach the Texas coast on Friday, bringing with it drenching rain, flooding, storm surge of 4 to 6 feet and, possibly, hurricane-force winds.
The winning numbers in the $700 million Powerball lottery are 06-07-16-23-26, and the Powerball is 04.
We are days away from the 36th annual Hotter'N Hell Hundred in Wichita Falls. An event that brings in nearly 13,000 riders who also need a place to sleep and eat. Several restaurant owners in Downtown Wichita Falls are gearing up for the large crowd and for many it is their first Hotter'N Hell Hundred.
