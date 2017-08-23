Jesse Canales - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Jesse Canales

Jesse Canales, Multimedia Journalist

Jesse Canales was born and raised in Santa Clarita, CA.  He comes to Newschannel6 after graduating from Arizona State University's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Communication with a B.A. in Broadcast Journalism and minor in Communications. 

During his time at A.S.U., he worked for the university's daily Television newscast, Cronkite News.

He also worked at KABC-TV in L.A. There, he assisted at the assignment desk and did production work for a year and a half. 

On his free time, Jesse enjoys reading the newspaper and books, watching and playing sports and spending time with his family. 

He is thrilled about starting his new on-air endeavor in Texoma and calling it his new home.

    •   
