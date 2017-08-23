Jesse Canales was born and raised in Santa Clarita, CA. He comes to Newschannel6 after graduating from Arizona State University's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Communication with a B.A. in Broadcast Journalism and minor in Communications.

During his time at A.S.U., he worked for the university's daily Television newscast, Cronkite News.

He also worked at KABC-TV in L.A. There, he assisted at the assignment desk and did production work for a year and a half.

On his free time, Jesse enjoys reading the newspaper and books, watching and playing sports and spending time with his family.

He is thrilled about starting his new on-air endeavor in Texoma and calling it his new home.