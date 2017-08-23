Cooler with Continued Rain Chances

Temperatures will remain well below average for the rest of this week into the weekend and next week along with some continued rain chances into at least Saturday. Highs will mainly stay in the 80s with overnight lows sneaking into the 60s.

Harvey will continue organizing and strengthening in the Gulf of Mexico. It will become a tropical storm soon and possibly a hurricane before making landfall Friday somewhere along the central or south Texas coast. Harvey will likely stall across south Texas this weekend, bringing significant flooding rains and tornadoes. ALL IMPACTS FROM HARVEY WILL STAY SOUTH OF US!

Ken Johnson, First Alert 6 Chief Meteorologist