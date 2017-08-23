Rain Remains in the Forecast Through Saturday

Tropical storm Harvey continues to strengthen over the Gulf of Mexico. The latest guidance from the Nation Hurricane Center brings Harvey to the Texas coast late Friday night near Corpus Christi. Most of the ill effects of Harvey will impact mainly south Texas including San Antonio, Victoria and Houston with the potential for significant flooding. North Texas gets a better deal with occasional rain and below normal temperatures into the weekend. High temperatures will be in the mid and upper 80s between now and Sunday. For the Hotter n Hell Hundred temperatures will be in the 70s in the morning, 80s in the afternoon and we could see stray showers.

John Cameron, First Alert 6 Meteorologist