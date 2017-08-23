Day one of Sara Woody trial wraps up

The trial of a woman accused of multiple counts of child abuse has officially begun at the Wichita County Courthouse, and testimony is underway.

A trial is underway for a Wichita County woman facing 26 counts of Injury to a Child. After opening statements, the jury heard from the ER doctor that first reported the injuries.

Dr. Jeremy Sautner said the alleged victim told him he was rough-housing with his brothers and fell and hit his face on the concrete. However, Dr. Sautner said the injuries sustained were not consistent with his story. The jury also heard from two Burkburnett detectives.

During two search warrants conducted at Woody's house, detectives seized a 50-pound bag of rice, jugs of apple cider vinegar, tent poles, a 2 x 4, belts, plastic buckets, spoons, and a lighter. Finally, they heard from Woody's aunt and uncle.

They said the alleged victims were too small for their age and one of them would act odd on a regular basis. During opening augments, the prosecution told the jury they would see a pattern of emotional and physical abuse.

The defense said Woody is a good mother that did nothing more than try to raise her kids in a good Christian home. According to Woody's affidavit, she is accused of punishing the victims by burning their tongues with a charcoal lighter, hitting them in the genitals with a belt, and having them lick a toilet bowl.

Court will be back in session Thursday at 9:00 a.m. in the 30th District Court. You can follow Alex Achten on Twitter @Alex_KAUZ for up-to-the-minute details.

