Heroes of Texoma: U.S. Navy veteran Wayne Sykes

This week's Hero of Texoma is Wayne Sykes of Burkburnett.

Sykes grew up in Devol, Oklahoma before moving to Burkburnett with his mother in 1948. He went to school and graduated from Burkburnett High School. After high school, Sykes and a few of his friends decided to enlist into the Navy.

He spent the next two years in Hawaii and then two more serving on the USS Manchester. During his time at sea, he was in charge of the deck crews and guns toward the rear of the ship.

"It was a different life, hard to live on that water. How something that big and made out of iron, it was amazing, how it would float," said Sykes.

Sykes served 4 years in the Navy. He returned to Burkburnett to work for Texas Electric for 36 years.

If someone you know deserves this recognition we want to hear about them. Send us your nomination to News@KAUZ.com. Be sure to include contact information and any photos you may have.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved