Nonprofits look to serve HHH riders

Texoma is just days away from its biggest weekend and some nonprofits, like Hospice of Wichita Falls, are ready to ride and volunteer for the Hotter'N Hell Hundred.

"Our goal is to give back to the community," Charla Brown Hospice of Wichita Falls' Education Coordinator said.

She is one of 40 of Hospice's employees volunteering for HHH.

"I have been on both sides of Hospice and have had family at Hospice," Brown said. "It has been a unique experience."

That experience led Brown to help others, like working the medical tents at the event. It was an experience she said is like 'no other.' She is not the only person drawing motivation from loved ones.

"As far as Hospice of Wichita Falls, I became involved after my mom passed away in 2008 from Pancreatic cancer," Joan Pruitt Pathways Facilitator and Licensed Counselor at Hospice said.

Pruitt is participating in HHH for the second year in a row. She said she regained her confidence to get back on a bike last year after a terrible cycling accident.

Pruitt will ride 50 miles representing Hospice alongside another coworker, Human Resources Director Robert Propp.

"Well she does not know, but I plan on beating her," Propp said jokingly.

Propp is riding for the nonprofit and for some other special people in his life.

"I will be wanting to not let my boys down," Propp said. "I want to be an inspiration for them."

This is the first time he is riding in the event. He said, "he's petrified." Hospice volunteers will be handing out wet-towels, water and providing medical treatment to all the riders.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ News All Rights Reserved