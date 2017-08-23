Restaurants preparing for HHH weekend

We are days away from the 36th annual Hotter'N Hell Hundred in Wichita Falls.

An event that brings in nearly 13,000 riders who also need a place to sleep and eat.

Several restaurant owners in Downtown Wichita Falls are gearing up for the large crowd and for many it is their first Hotter'N Hell Hundred.

In just one year Wichita Falls has welcomed restaurants like The Highlander, Sidecar Brewery and Odd Duck Coffee House.

Though neither have experienced the rush of the HHH, most feel prepared and anxious for the big race day rush.

“We ordered a lot of food and hopefully people show up and eat it,” said Erik Scott, chef at The Highlander.

Daniel Anderson, General Manager at Sidecar Brewery, has hosted multiple soft opens before their grand opening last month and feels ready to take on the larger crowds.

“All things considered we handled it pretty well, but in a restaurant of this size we are certainly are not readily equipped to handle those huge crowds,” said Anderson.

Even though Scott Street will be shut down during the Hotter'N Hell Hundred, you can still make your way into the Highlander parking lot by cutting down Lamar Avenue.

Plus on race day Highlander will be serving up breakfast at 6 a.m. for riders and spectators.

“This is our first rodeo we don't really know what to expect,” said Scott.

We will have live coverage from the Hotter’N Hell beginning at 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

Our hour long coverage of Triple H wraps at 7:30 a.m. but picks back up from at 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

If you can't watch us on television, we will be streaming everything live on our Newschannel6 app and our Facebook page giving you a live, local look at the Hotter’N Hell Hundred.

