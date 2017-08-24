80 plus RVs have arrived for HHH

Early birds have already arrived in Wichita Falls just in time for the biggest weekend in Texoma. More than 80 RVs are parked across the MPEC waiting for Hotter'N Hell Hundred to begin.

Two brothers said this is their eighth time participating in the event. Daniel Jones, 50, drove hundreds of miles from Texarkana to peddle his bike alongside his older brother, Robin Jones, 54, who flew from Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

They said this event has brought them closer together.

"A lot of people don't understand why some people want to ride 100 miles in 100 or 90-degree weather but we both had a great time doing it," Robin Jones. "It gives us a good chance to get together because we don't see each other that much."

The brothers said they learned what to bring and when to arrive after their first go-around.

"We slept under this tree right behind us under a tent with no air-conditioning and it was brutal," Daniel said. "Every year we bring a little more and this year brought a cargo trailer and a make shift air-conditioning unit. As long as you got air-conditioning in the summer time in Texas, you're good."

Both brothers intend to ride the full 100 miles but said it feels more like 102 miles.

Lori Herring said she and her fraternal twin arrived on Wednesday morning driving in their RV with a group of friends. She said it is amazing to see the thousands of riders line up at the start of the race.

They said they are riding 25 miles for their father. The same amount he would ride every year.

"We lost him in May this year and we are continuing the tradition he started," Lori Herring said.

