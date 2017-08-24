Alleged victim testifies in Sara Woody Trial

The trial of a woman accused of multiple counts of child abuse has officially begun at the Wichita County Courthouse, and testimony is underway.

A Burkburnett woman facing 26 charges of Injury to a Child is back in court Thursday. One of Sara Woody's alleged victims took the stand Thursday morning and said Woody put a lighter to their hands, feet, and tongue.

While speaking to the jury, the victim said Woody would make them lick a toilet bowl to punish them, and if they wet the bed she would hit them in the genitals with a belt.

The victim said Woody would lock them in their room for days and not feed them, beat them with a boat oar and cover the bruises up with makeup, force them to do hundred of pushups, hit them in the mouth with a spoon, which one time knocked a tooth out, and force them to drink apple cider vinegar until they threw up.

The victim said it was all meant to punish them when they did something bad. They said sometimes they got to eat white rice and cold beans. When they had to talk to police, the victim said Woody told them to lie.

The victim also said Woody taught them the ten commandments, how to read the bible, and had them baptized. The victim admitted to roughhousing with their siblings and said Woody did make them homemade ice cream, cheesecake, scrambled eggs, chili Frito pie, and candy.

Testimony is expected to continue throughout the day in the 30th District Court.

