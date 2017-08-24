WFPD looking for armed robbery suspect

WFPD are looking for a suspect who robbed the Lone Star Dollar Saver on Sheppard Access Road (Source: KAUZ)

Wichita Falls Police are looking for a man who robbed the Lone Star Dollar Saver near Sheppard Air Force Base on Thursday.

Around 11:45 a.m. WFPD said a white man, wearing all black, but no covering over his face entered the store in the 3600 block of Sheppard Access Road.

Officers said the suspect pulled out a firearm and demanded money from the clerk. An undisclosed amount of cash was given to the suspect before he ran out of the store.

The clerk said the man got into a black Tahoe and took off southbound on Sheppard Access Road. There were no injuries reported. If you saw anything the WFPD is urging you to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.

