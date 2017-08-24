Heated hit-and-run leads to arrest

A Wichita Falls man is behind bars after police said he purposefully rammed his car into a woman's on Monday night.

Around 11:45 p.m. WFPD officers were dispatched to the 7-Eleven on the northbound corner of Central Freeway and Maurine Street in reference to a hit and run accident.

The victim said she pulled into the parking lot and her boyfriend got out of the vehicle and walked inside the store. At that time, the victim said Darius Webster, 28, walked out of the store and approached her vehicle.

The victim said Webster appeared to be angry and began banging his hand against her vehicle window shouting "(expletive) you (expletive!) I'm going to kill you!"

The victim said she backed up her vehicle to get away from Webster and drove around the parking lot several times. The victim said Webster followed her on foot yelling and cursing at her.

The victim said she was about to exit the parking lot when she saw Webster run to his vehicle, get inside, and speed across the parking lot hitting the victim's vehicle.

The victim said Webster then put his vehicle in reverse and took off east on Maurine Street. The victim's boyfriend witnessed Webster run to his vehicle, get inside, and hit the victim's vehicle.

While waiting for a wrecker, the witness told officers he received information that Webster was located at a residence on Offutt Street. Officers responded to the area and found a vehicle with damage that matched the victim's vehicle damage.

WFPD made contact with Webster who said he and the victim were in an on-again off-again relationship for over a year. Webster admitted to being angry and shouting at the victim but said he did not remember threatening to kill her.

He also admitted to officers he chased the victim's vehicle on foot in the parking lot and did run his vehicle into hers. Webster was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault Family Violence. As of Thursday, he was no longer in the Wichita County Jail.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved

