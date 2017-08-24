Final Day of Fair Rain Chances

The eye of Hurricane Harvey is now within 200 miles of the Texas coast and could make landfall earlier than originally forecast. Landfall is now projected to be south and west of Corpus Christi. We're still confident that Harvey will stall out over coastal Texas leading to significant flooding. North Texas will receive little to no effect from Harvey. Texoma will see on and off showers and thunderstorms today not related to Harvey. Good rain chances will fade tonight and remain slim through Saturday morning. Weekend highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90. Next week will be drier with highs in the upper 80s.

John Cameron, First Alert 6 Meteorologist