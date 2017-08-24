Tracking Harvey and Rain Chances

Clouds with some showers and storms will continue into Friday and Friday night. Temperatures will remain cool on Friday, but humidity will be rather high. Highs will be in the lower 80's. Right now, it looks like most of the rain will be gone by the start of the race Saturday, but we'll keep a slight chance for a few showers in the forecast. Temperatures will be nice for bikers with mostly 70s and lower 80s. Humidity levels will be a bit high with winds out of the east or northeast.

Hurricane Harvey is expected to continue rapid intensification before making landfall near or north of Corpus Christi Saturday morning as a category 3 or 4 storm. Harvey is expected to move very slow or stall into early next week produce large amounts of rain and flooding. Some places could still get more than 20 inches of rain. All of the impacts from this storm will stay well south of us.

Ken Johnson, First Alert Chief Meteorologist