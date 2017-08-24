Local TxDOT crews on standby for Hurricane Harvey

The Texas Department of Transportation in Wichita Falls is watching the path of Hurricane Harvey closely. Crews are ready to help their co-workers in south Texas if they need them.

A TxDOT safety officer based in Wichita Falls is already on the gulf coast because TxDOT has called its safety officers from all of the districts to the area to prepare for Harvey's expected landfall Friday afternoon.

TxDOT Wichita Falls' Public Information Officer, Adele Lewis, said the department is watching the situation closely and the team in Wichita Falls is on standby ready to go, just like they would during other types of severe weather like snow and ice.

"We have procedures in place and all of our people are on stand by knowing that they may have to go on into that zone if needed," said Lewis. "We will send men and equipment. We are used to doing that and we usually have to respond to any big type of storm going on down in the Gulf."

Galveston is expecting to see flooded streets over the next few days. Some areas around Corpus Christi are facing mandatory evacuations. You can track the storm's path using the live radar feature on our First Alert 6 Weather App.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved