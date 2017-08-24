Faith Mission installs new security system

Installation of the new security cameras began this week (Source: KAUZ)

A $20,000 grant from Arconic helped pay for the new security camera system. (Source: KAUZ)

The Faith Mission began replacing its security camera system Thursday. The nonprofit received a $20,000 grant from Arconic to replace the security camera system in its downtown location.

Several camera slots were broken or missing cameras which led officials to start raising funds for the $27,000 project.

"It's really great. We really appreciate people trying to help us help others. It's great that we have organizations like Arconic that really want to help this community," Lyka Walton with Faith Mission said.

Arconic is a manufacturer in Wichita Falls.

