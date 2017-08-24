Jack Murphy recognized for service to City of WF

Longtime City of Wichita Falls employee, Jack Murphy, was recognized for his service on Thursday. (Source: KAUZ)

A longtime city employee was recognized Thursday afternoon. Jack Murphy served the Parks and Recreation Department for 32 years.

Murphy oversaw the construction and landscape of many of the parks throughout the city including the Circle Trail that is near completion.

He was presented with a plaque Thursday afternoon during a small ceremony at the Wichita Falls Public Library.

Newschannel 6 also want to thank Mr. Murphy for his dedication to making Wichita Falls beautiful.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved

