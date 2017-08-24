Day two of the Sara Woody trial wraps up

A Burkburnett woman facing 26 charges of Injury to a Child is back in court Thursday.
A Burkburnett woman facing 26 charges of Injury to a Child is back in court Thursday.
A trial is underway for a Wichita County woman facing 26 counts of Injury to a Child.
A trial is underway for a Wichita County woman facing 26 counts of Injury to a Child.
Florida has conducted its first execution in more than 18 months with the help of a drug that has never been used previously in any U.S. execution.
Florida has conducted its first execution in more than 18 months with the help of a drug that has never been used previously in any U.S. execution.
Day two of a trial against a Burkburnett woman accused of abusing her step children continued Thursday.
Day two of a trial against a Burkburnett woman accused of abusing her step children continued Thursday.
A new warning for anybody who uses a debit or credit card in Wichita Falls.
A new warning for anybody who uses a debit or credit card in Wichita Falls.
The Texas Department of Transportation in Wichita Falls is watching the path of Hurricane Harvey.
The Texas Department of Transportation in Wichita Falls is watching the path of Hurricane Harvey.