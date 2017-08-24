Day two of the Sara Woody trial wraps up

Day two of a trial against a Burkburnett woman accused of abusing her step children continued Thursday.

Two victims took the stand Thursday and described the abuse, that included licking dirty toilets, being locked in a closet without food for days and using a bucket for a toilet. Other alleged abuse included hitting one of them in the genitals with a belt, beating them with a boat oar and covering the bruises up with makeup.

Sara Woody is also accused of forcing them to do hundreds of pushups, hitting them in the mouth with a spoon, forcing them to drink apple cider vinegar until they throw up, and even being burned with a lighter on the hands, feet, and tongue.

The victims testified Woody told them to lie about what happened when they were questioned by police and doctors. One of the young victims said his step mom blamed him for her miscarriages.

Both victims said Woody taught them the ten commandments, how to read the Bible, and had them baptized. Both admitted to roughhousing with their siblings and said Woody did make them homemade ice cream, cheesecake, scrambled eggs, chili Frito pie, and candy.

One victim said Woody was the only mom they felt like they ever had, but they still rebelled against her. However, they were adamant that the things they told the jury during this trial were true.

Woody is facing 26 counts of Injury to a Child, and probation to life in prison for each of the first three counts. Court will be back in session inside the 30th District Court Monday morning at 9:00 a.m.

