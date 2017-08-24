Milam Elementary broken into overnight

Florida has conducted its first execution in more than 18 months with the help of a drug that has never been used previously in any U.S. execution.
Specialized is using technology to find the perfect bicycle fit. This technology will not be released until Sep 5th anywhere except for at the Hotter'N Hell Consumer Show. The bike company is showcasing the Retul Match Tower at the consumer show.
We are less than 48 hours away from the start of the 36th Annual Hotter'N Hell Hundred. Thousands of riders from across the country are already making their way into town, but Wichita Falls is not the only Texoma town seeing a boom in business this weekend. The impact of 13,000 tourists is felt across Texoma, including the town of Henrietta.
Ana Griffiths, Principal at Milam Elementary sent an email to parents Thursday evening.
