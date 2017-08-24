Milam Elementary broken into overnight

A Wichita Falls elementary school was broken into early Thursday morning. Ana Griffiths, Principal at Milam Elementary sent an email to parents Thursday evening.

It states that around 4:30 a.m. someone broke into the school through a window. Griffiths said no classrooms or offices were broken into and only a laptop computer was taken.

District administrators and WFPD responded immediately according to the email. Griffiths said there is not a clear photo of the suspect and the investigation is ongoing.

She added that student safety is their number one priority and at no time were students in danger.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved

