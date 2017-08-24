Milam Elementary broken into overnight - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Milam Elementary broken into overnight

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

A Wichita Falls elementary school was broken into early Thursday morning. Ana Griffiths, Principal at Milam Elementary sent an email to parents Thursday evening. 

It states that around 4:30 a.m. someone broke into the school through a window. Griffiths said no classrooms or offices were broken into and only a laptop computer was taken. 

District administrators and WFPD responded immediately according to the email. Griffiths said there is not a clear photo of the suspect and the investigation is ongoing.

She added that student safety is their number one priority and at no time were students in danger. 

