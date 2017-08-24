Hotter'N Hell impacting Texoma towns

The impact of 13,000 tourists is felt across Texoma, including the town of Henrietta

We are less than 48 hours away from the start of the 36th Annual Hotter'N Hell Hundred.

Thousands of riders from across the country are already making their way into town, but Wichita Falls is not the only Texoma town seeing a boom in business this weekend.

In 2007, Henrietta welcomed a Best Western Inn, located just off Highway 287 and has been a resting place for riders the past ten years.

“They historically sell out every Hotter'n Hell Hundred,” said Rick Langford.

Best Western said, reservations for the Hotter’N Hell start back in January and they have been booked for nearly 3 months.

The big race also bringing a huge boost to local businesses.

Jill Montz, owner of Pecan Shed in Wichita Falls has been welcomed riders for over 30 years, but was surprised to see it was her newer Henrietta location drawing in more visitors of the highway.

“We saw a huge influx, a lot of our candy pecans and fudge were huge sellers,” said Montz.

As summer comes to an end and kids head back to school, she said business usually starts to slow down. The Hotter'N Hell is the perfect boost business owners, even outside of Wichita Falls, can take advantage of.

With many riders returning each yea it is important for these small towns to leave a welcoming impression first visitors and returning riders throughout the weekend.

“We depend a lot on repeat business, we don't have a lot of big attractions in Henrietta, so our hospitality and good customer service is something we have to depend on,” said Langford.

