Austin Bike Zoo flies into Wichita Falls

During Hotter'N Hell Hundred weekend, the city of Wichita Falls can feel like a zoo as thousands of riders invade Texoma.

On Friday afternoon, a zoo of a different kind will be on parade outside the Kay Yeager Coliseum. It's called the Austin Bike Zoo, a collection of colorful hand-crafted bikes created to look like real animals and inspire those who view them.

"It's taken years to develop this, and it's truly original, and it's a collaboration between a group of artists. I'm a mechanic, and a fabricator, a welder, and I have expert sculptures, and painters, and seamstresses, and other people with other skills that really help bring this all together," said Jeremy Rosen, Co-Founder and Owner of the Austin Bike Zoo.

This is the Austin Bike Zoo's debut appearance at the HHH, and Rosen said he's excited to show and share his creations. Jessica Johnson brought her boys to downtown Wichita Falls to view the creations as they went for a test run. Rosen was nice enough to offer her two young boys, Javontae (5) and Jquan (7), a chance to pedal out on his custom-created butterfly bikes.

"That was an extra plus to bring them out and let them enjoy themselves and having fun on these unique, fun, and very creative bikes. That kind of gave me a warmth seeing the big smiles on their face and enjoying themselves," said Johnson.

The bikes will be on display, parading outside of the Kay Yeager Coliseum Friday afternoon from 4 p.m.-9 p.m.

"You know it's just a really good feeling to ride something that you put together, especially something that rides so well and is just such an awe-inspiring thing that people have just no choice but to look at when they see it. You know, it just demands attention," said Rosen.

