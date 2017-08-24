Austin Bike Zoo flies into Wichita Falls

Gas prices are rising as Hurricane Harvey approaches the Texas coast, where a large portion of the U.S. oil refineries are located.
Florida has conducted its first execution in more than 18 months with the help of a drug that has never been used previously in any U.S. execution.
During Hotter N Hell Hundred weekend, the city of Wichita Falls can feel like a zoo as thousands of riders invade Texoma.
Specialized is using technology to find the perfect bicycle fit. This technology will not be released until Sep 5th anywhere except for at the Hotter'N Hell Consumer Show. The bike company is showcasing the Retul Match Tower at the consumer show.
