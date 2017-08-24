New bike technology found only at Hotter'N Hell Consumer Show - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

By Carly Smith, Meteorologist/Reporter
Specialized is using technology to find the perfect bicycle fit. This technology will not be released until Sep 5th anywhere except for at the Hotter'N Hell Consumer Show. 

The bike company is showcasing the Retul Match Tower at the consumer show. Anyone can have their hips, knee and angle measured. This data will than be used to find the perfect bike fit. They will also measure your feet with the technology allowing the consumer to find the exact size bike shoe they need. 

Anything can be found at the consumer show from water containers to nutrition, tires, jersey's and more. The official Hotter'N Hell Jersey was designed by Primal. 

The consumer show will be open on Friday from 1 p.m. - 10 p.m and Saturday from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. 

    Specialized is using technology to find the perfect bicycle fit. This technology will not be released until Sep 5th anywhere except for at the Hotter'N Hell Consumer Show.  The bike company is showcasing the Retul Match Tower at the consumer show.

    Specialized is using technology to find the perfect bicycle fit. This technology will not be released until Sep 5th anywhere except for at the Hotter'N Hell Consumer Show.  The bike company is showcasing the Retul Match Tower at the consumer show.

