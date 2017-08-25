Freshmen carry Mustangs to exhibition win over OBU

Freshmen Julian Barajas and Hugo Gesualdo each netted goals to lead sixth-ranked Midwestern State to a come-from-behind 2-1 victory over Oklahoma Baptist in its final preseason scrimmage Thursday evening at Stang Park.



Oklahoma Baptist struck first off a free kick by Alejandro Castillo from 30 yards out in the latter part of the first half to take a 1-0 advantage.



In the 35th minute, Barajas scored the equalizer for the Mustangs with a strike from just outside the six-yard box for a 1-1 halftime score.



The Mustangs pushed early in the second half leading to Gesualdo's game-winning goal just over 15 minutes into the second half to propel MSU to a 2-1 lead. The Maroon and Gold were able to control possession for a majority of the period while limiting OBU to just three shots in the final 45 minutes. The Mustangs held a 13-7 advantage in shots against the Bison.



Midwestern State closed out its preseason schedule with a 2-1 record with wins over Oklahoma Baptist and Southern Nazarene (Okla.) and its lone setback to NCAA Division I SMU

Midwestern State opens the 2017 campaign Friday, Sept. 1 against Fort Lewis (Colo.) at Stang Park. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.

